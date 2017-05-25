Man Who Robbed Local Hotel Clerk Found Guilty On All Counts

May 25, 2017

A jury has convicted a Missouri man of eight felonies connected to the robbery of a clerk at a local hotel.



On the fourth day of 35-year-old Broderick David Seawright’s trial, a jury found him guilty on all charges tied to the June 4th robbery of a clerk at the Best Western off M-59 in Hartland Township. Seawright had been using the alias Savage as his last name. He was convicted of armed robbery, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, carjacking and four felony firearms counts. He is set to be sentenced June 15th.



Seawright is said to have used a BB gun and pepper sprayed the hotel clerk, before stealing her keys, wallet, and Chevy Impala, then fleeing the scene. A police officer later spotted him sitting in the parking lot of a pharmacy on Telegraph Road wearing a mask, became suspicious, and ran the vehicle’s plates. The officer discovered the car had been stolen, and he and his partner tracked Seawright down at a nearby business. A gun, knife, pepper spray, and over $350 were all found in the vehicle and with Seawright. (DK/JM)