Record-Breaking Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period

May 25, 2017

Over 1.2 million Michiganders will be venturing out of town this Memorial Day holiday weekend.



AAA Michigan Spokeswoman Susan Hiltz says this marks the highest travel volume for the holiday in over a decade and projections include those traveling 50 miles or more from home. She says recent gas price declines and an improving economy are contributing to the increase as consumer confidence is up, people want to travel and most will be hitting the road but primarily staying in the state.



2017 marks Michigan’s fifth consecutive year of growth when it comes to people traveling during the Memorial Day holiday. AAA Michigan says the expected spike in travel mirrors the positive growth throughout the travel industry this year.



Hiltz noted motorists have enjoyed an unusual downward trend in gas prices for this time of year. Projections indicate the majority of those traveling will be on the road, thus Hiltz says traffic safety is of the utmost importance this weekend. For those heading out of town, Hiltz reminds that vehicle emergencies are one of the fastest ways to put the brakes on a good vacation. She encourages motorists to get their vehicles road ready and minimize risk by planning ahead and preparing properly for safe summer travels, as nothing ruins a trip faster than a flat tire, overheated cooling system or battery that quits working on a hot day.



AAA Michigan expects to rescue more 170,000 motorists over the summer driving months this year. 2016 records revealed that more than 40% of calls from stranded motorists were due to dead batteries, flat tires, low fuel and lock-outs. (JM)