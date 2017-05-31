16th Annual Day Of Caring Coming In August

May 31, 2017

The date has been set for the largest volunteer event of the year in Livingston County.



The 16th Annual Livingston County United Way’s Day of Caring will take place on Wednesday, August 16th. This one-day community service provides seniors, schools, disabled residents, local nonprofit organizations, and local residents with needed help that they can’t get done on their own. Last year 1,300 volunteers helped at 125 different worksites. United Way Executive Director Nancy Rosso said there are a myriad of ways people can get involved. Some examples of opportunities are painting, landscaping, delivering emergency pantry packs to shut-ins, and interactions with seniors or people with special needs. Volunteers can sign up individually or as a group, designate their preference for a location, and when they would like to work.



High School clubs and teams can join the event and potentially win a Challenge Grant from Citizens Insurance and the Hanover Foundation. The United Way will also host a picnic for volunteers in the middle of the day at Howell City Park. Rosso said that is a great chance for everyone to get together and share stories Applications for worksites that need help are also now being accepted. Worksite requests, volunteer applications, and additional information are available through the link below. (MK)