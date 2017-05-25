Local Authorities Search For Missing Teen

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a local teen.



15-year-old Lacy Nicole Fowler has been missing since Monday and was last seen in the area of the McDonalds Restaurant on Owen Road in Fenton. Fowler is white female standing 5-foor-four, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has prescription glasses, multiple piercings in her ears and nose and was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie and red and black athletic pants.



Anyone with information or knows of Fowler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office 517-546-2440.