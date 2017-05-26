Brighton Family Embarks On Six-Week Bike Trip To Raise Funds For Cancer Research

One local family has begun their six-week trip across the state on a bicycle built for three to raise funds for children’s cancer research.



Members of the Helminen family of Brighton began their 1,200 plus mile-long bike ride Thursday afternoon. Eva, husband Karl, and their 10-year-old son Zack, hopped aboard a custom-made bicycle and set off for the route that will take them up the state’s east coast, to the U.P., and back down the west coast. Their belongings were packed into a small trailer attached to the back of the bike, including the family’s pet bulldog. With the trailer and belongings, they will be carrying an extra 150 lbs. with them.



The trio began cycling as a way to improve their health in January, and is now using the activity to benefit the Children’s Cancer Research Fund on behalf of the Great Cycle Challenge. There are teams taking part in the challenge all over the country, however the Helminen team is ranked number two in the nation for fundraising and number one in the state. They are two-thirds of the way to meeting their goal to raise $10,000. The family is prepared for all kinds of weather and will stay with friends, at hotels, and campgrounds along the way.



Eva says her family was inspired because her sister had cancer and her husband lost his father to cancer. Not only do they have eight children themselves, but they have six grandkids. The family hopes to raise awareness about childhood cancer and how it is on the rise, while raising funds for research. Eva says the family has been involved in fundraising for many cancer research organizations but that this one is near and dear to their hearts because, “It’s all about the kids. They’re our future.”



The family has no set schedule, only that they plan to end their trip in Ludington on July 4th. The community can keep up with the Helminen’s and make donations to their team’s cause through the family’s Instagram, kez_designsdesigns . (DK)