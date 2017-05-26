Torch 180 Students Earn Safety Certifications & Look Ahead To A Future In Culinary

May 26, 2017

New talent will be entering the food industry, now that a local culinary training program for individuals with disabilities has graduated its next class.



Four students from the Livingston Educational Service Agency’s Adult Transition program were recognized for receiving their ServSafe Food Handler certification through Torch 180. Founded by Rhonda Callanan and Sarah Ruddle, Torch 180 trains clients with disabilities to find jobs in the culinary industry. Samantha Tackett, Chris Dimitio, Austin Gaydosh, and Rachael Fielek all received their certificates at a ceremony held at Pathway School in Howell Thursday.



The class has been meeting twice a week since January to learn food safety, basic culinary techniques, and employability skills. Callanan says the ServSafe Food Certification is a bonus and quite applicable in the workforce as it is nationally recognized as a qualification in proper food handling and safety.



Ruddle says students also learned soft skills which include day-to-day interactions that may be second nature for some people, but sometimes must be learned for people with disabilities. Ruddle says she watched the class improve in those skills as they learned about maintaining eye contact, proper communication, and adaptability. The students were also taught about conflict resolution and how to handle constructive criticism; something that anyone, disabilities or not, can struggle with in any industry.



This is Torch 180’s fourth class to receive their certifications. Austin Gaydosh says he has enjoyed learning how to cook and how to do it safely. Gaydosh says he’s relieved to have received his certification and would like to work as a chef in a restaurant someday. Rachael Fielek says she’s not sure what she wants to pursue in the culinary industry just yet, but that she “has some interests”. Upon receiving her certificate, Fielek says it feels very good to be graduated.



Ruddle says Torch 180 is expanding next year with a hot lunch program that would give its students free reign to cook anything they’d like for teachers and students at Pathway. Students in the hot lunch program would be mentored by Torch 180 students who have already become certified. (DK)