Residents' Concerns Stall Rezoning Of 75 Acres In Hartland Township

May 30, 2017

A public hearing brought forth concerns that the Hartland Township Planning Commission wants answered before rezoning nearly 75 acres of land.



Back in 2015, property owner Black Wing LLC was approved to go forward with building the proposed Turnin 2 Softball Complex at the southwest corner of Clyde Road and Old US-23. At some point last year during construction, however, Black Wing contacted the township and informed them they would no longer be pursuing the project. Their intent has now become to rezone the land as light industrial, which is consistent with the Future land Use Map, and sell it. They were granted a request by the township board to be released from their performance bond and were allowed to keep building materials from what had been started on the land for 1 year, which is up next month.



During last week’s rezoning hearing, however, Township Planner Troy Langer said many residents voiced complaints about how the land has been treated. Many neighbors spoke of it being an eyesore. Some said that they planted 8 trees as replacement screening for the many removed, but 6 of them have died. Langer said he has taken calls about complaints on the land over the past year, but this was the first he’s heard of the dead trees and inadequate vegetation cover over the ground.



The Planning Commissioners present were unanimous in wanting to further investigate this situation and hear from the owner about how they plan to rectify the problems before continuing with the rezoning process. (MK)