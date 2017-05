Missing Teen Located In Flint & Returned To Parents

May 26, 2017

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been canceled after police say they located a missing local teen.





15-year-old Lacy Nicole Fowler had been missing since Monday when she was last seen in the area of the McDonalds Restaurant on Owen Road in Fenton. But Michigan State Police say they were able to locate Fowler in Flint last night and return her to her parents.



No further details were provided. (JK)