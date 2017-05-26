Appeal Denied To Exclude DNA Evidence From Rape Trial Of Oceola Man

May 26, 2017

An appeal to exclude DNA evidence in a local rape case has been denied.



In November of 2014, 23-year-old Justin Michael Bailey of Oceola Township is alleged to have raped a 17-year-old girl at a friend’s party after she became sick from drinking too much. Bailey was charged with two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct- one of force or coercion and another of an incapacitated victim.



The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office requested that DNA evidence be excluded from the trial that indicated semen collected from the alleged victim was from two different males; Bailey, and an unidentified source. They maintained it violated the state’s rape shield law, which protects victim’s sexual history being used against them. But when Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty ruled the evidence could be introduced by Bailey’s defense, prosecutors appealed.



In a ruling released last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals denied the motion to exclude the evidence, saying the reasons presented lacked sufficient merit. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt tells WHMI his office is considering its options, including furthering the appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court. (JK)