Art Fair Set This Weekend At Kensington Metropark

May 27, 2017

A boutique juried art fair along the lake at a local Metropark is taking place this holiday weekend.



The Kensington Art Fair will showcase dozens of selected artists from across the country. Artwork will span a variety of budgets and mediums from paintings, sculpture, prints and photography, with an emphasis on natural images. Non-traditional art will also be featured. The event will run through Monday at Kensington Metropark’s Maple Beach.



An annual pass or daily pass is required for entry to the park but there is no charge to attend the art fair. Organizers say gourmet food trucks, live art demonstrations, and hands-on art activities will also be available. More information is available online through the link below. (JM)