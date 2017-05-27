M-DOT Halts Most Construction For Holiday, Closures Coming On US-23 Next Week

May 27, 2017

The Michigan Department of Transportation is lifting traffic restrictions to ease Memorial Day travel but work will pick right back up next week on US-23.



M-DOT says it will be suspending construction operations wherever possible to ease congestion and improve safety. However, some equipment and certain traffic configurations, such as temporary shifts or closures, may remain in place. Some work zones will remain active or have lane restrictions, including US-23.



M-DOT says US-23 will have traffic shifted between 8 Mile and Barker Road, with ramp closures. Then once the holiday is over, closures are planned next week on northbound US-23 for truss installation. There will be nighttime, intermittent full 15 minute freeway closures on northbound US-23, between M-14 and Barker Road. The closures are scheduled Tuesday through Friday between 1am and 4am each night. M-DOT further advises that overnight, single lane closures will continue next week in multiple locations along US-23.



Officials ask that area motorists drive with caution in the work zone and watch for traffic slowdowns. (JM)