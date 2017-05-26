Prosecutor: Officers Justified In Shooting Of Brighton Township Man

May 26, 2017

The actions of two officers who used deadly force against a Brighton Township man were said to have been justified.



Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt says he reviewed the circumstances of the shooting on May 9th and concluded that the use of deadly force was justified. He received the investigation conducted by the Michigan State police Second District Special Investigations Section into the use of deadly force against Ian Thomas Little by a MSP sergeant and a deputy from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. They had responded to Little’s residence for a welfare check after receiving a report that he might harm himself and commit suicide.



Police made initial contact and Little exited the residence with a black handgun. Little is said to have disobeyed commands and waved the gun at officers several times, and also pointed the gun at his head. Attempts to convince him to drop the weapon were unsuccessful and Little reportedly continued to advance toward officers before turning toward officers on the perimeter and pointing the gun at them, prompting officers to shoot Little. Despite being hit seven times, Little survived the incident. However, he passed away Thursday. The weapon was recovered and it turned out to be black air pistol, which Vailliencourt says is indistinguishable from a firearm.



The use of deadly force is permitted under Michigan law in certain circumstances. Vailliencourt says in this case, the two officers were presented with an immediate threat to themselves and other officers by a person armed with what they honestly and reasonably believed to be a firearm. He says both acted lawfully and the shooting was “completely justified”.



It was noted that Little previously attempted to commit suicide and tried to hang himself at his residence last September but was saved by members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



Vailliencourt commended both departments, along with the quality of the investigation conducted. He thanked "the men and women of the Michigan State Police, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Brighton Police Department, and the Livingston County law enforcement community for their professionalism and cooperation." (JM)