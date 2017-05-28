Local Jobless Rate Drops In April

May 28, 2017

April unemployment rates fell in all of Michigan’s regional labor markets.



The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget says with the coming of spring, highly seasonal industries recorded robust hiring. Between March and April, unemployment rates dropped seasonally in all 17 major regions.



Livingston County’s unemployment rate stood at 2.9% in April, ranking 11th among Michigan’s 83 counties. The local jobless rate dropped one full percentage point March. Since April of 2016, total employment advanced in 14 regional areas with a median gain of 1.1%. The largest over the year increase was recorded in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn statistical area, which includes Livingston County. (JM)