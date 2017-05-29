Paving Starts Tuesday On Grand River In City Of Brighton

May 29, 2017

Paving work is getting underway on Grand River in the City of Brighton as part of a large maintenance project.



The City issued a recent update that says asphalt milling and base coat asphalt application will start Tuesday ending between the I-96 bridge and the Cross Street area. The work will take place at night from 8pm to 6am with the contractor hoping to finish the base course work on all lanes by Friday, June 2nd. The following week, the contractor will be performing structure adjustments and right-of-way rehabilitation. That will require intermittent lane closures during the day but the work will be kept between 9am and 3pm.



The City says alternate routes are suggested if possible. (JM)