Motorcycle Bike Wash Aims To Raise Funds For Local Veteran Housing Facilities

May 30, 2017

Motorcyclists can get their bikes washed and detailed to help support local veterans at a fundraising event next month.



The bike wash will be held Saturday, June 17th from 11am to 4pm at the Livingston Leather Shop, located on South Grand Avenue in Fowlerville. Event organizer Theresa Mailloux says all donations from the event will be used to benefit veteran residents living at Helen’s House or Pine Oaks in Brighton. Helen’s House is the only VA Medical Foster home located in Livingston County, and Pine Oaks is an Adult Foster Care home. Both operate similarly to a group home, aiding veterans in the process to receive benefits and offering a better quality of life.



Mailloux tells WHMI she and her boyfriend Rick Hargraves, who is also a veteran, were inspired to hold the benefit bike wash being motorcycle enthusiasts themselves. Their business, CT Cycle Detailing, will be providing the bike wash and detail. Mailloux says she and Hargraves seek out a cause to support once or twice a year. She feels the biker community is abundant in this region and very generous when it comes to supporting a good cause.



Anyone at the event with a military ID will also receive a free lunch. More details are available in the events section on our website. (DK)