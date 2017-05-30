County Building Department Offering Saturday Inspections, Plans To Lower Fees

May 30, 2017

The Livingston County Building Department is expanding hours and reducing fees.



Starting Saturday, June 3rd the County Building Department will be providing building inspections on Saturdays throughout the 2017 construction season. The end date will be determined based on demand. Building official Jim Rowell says they do not know of any other building departments in the state that provide Saturday inspection services in Michigan. Another first for the department is said to be a reduction in fees.



By the end of the summer, the department will again reduce permit fees. Rowell says building departments are required by law to use their revenue exclusively to fund the operations of the building department. Due to the high permit activity over the last 18 months, he says the County Building Department is beginning to increase its fund surplus. Therefore, Rowell says they’ve started a comprehensive review of all fees and anticipate that the permit fees for new structures will be reduced by at least 25%. The department also reduced fees by 25% in September of 2015. Again, Rowell says they are unaware of any other building department that has ever reduced fees.



A public hearing is required to adjust fees up or down and future updates will be forthcoming. (JM)