Brighton Twp. Man Dies From Injuries After Being Shot By Police

May 27, 2017

A Brighton Township man has passed away from injuries after being shot by police officers earlier this month.



The incident happened May 9th when a Michigan State Police sergeant and a Livingston County Sheriff’s deputy went to conduct a welfare check at the residence of 37-year-old Ian Little. Police say he exited the home on south Old US-23 with a gun, disobeyed commands and waved the gun at officers several times, and also pointed the gun at his head. Attempts to convince him to drop the weapon were unsuccessful and Little eventually pointed the gun toward officers, who shot him.



Little was shot seven times in the right knee, right leg, left leg, left hand, left arm, side and buttocks. He has been hospitalized at the University of Michigan Medical Center since the incident and passed away on Thursday night due to injuries sustained.



Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt issued a letter Friday stating the use of force resulted in Little’s death and he concluded the use of force was justified. He reviewed the investigation and determined the two officers were presented with an immediate threat to themselves and other officers by a person armed with what they honestly and reasonably believed to be a firearm. He says both acted lawfully and the shooting was “completely justified”. Family members said Little had a history of mental illness and suicide attempts but had not been violent prior to the incident.



Vailliencourt noted Little attempted to commit suicide on September 7th, 2016 when he tried to hang himself at his home and was saved by members of the sheriff’s office.



Meanwhile, Michigan Department of Corrections records show that Little had numerous aliases and served prison time for charges including home invasion, unlawful driving away of a vehicle, breaking and entering a vehicle, and operating while intoxicated or impaired for a controlled substance. He was discharged in November 2016 after serving a sentence from a Wayne County case. (JM)