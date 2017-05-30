Howell Seeks Headlee Override To Overcome State Funding Shortfall

May 30, 2017

The City of Howell has a fairly stable budget for the coming year, but officials say the next few fiscal years beyond that will be very difficult.



City Council adopted the 2017/2018 budget during a May meeting, following a presentation and lengthy discussion. The city will be able to maintain status quo for now but unless the state changes municipal financing dramatically, officials say future revenues and expenses have put the city in a situation where it cannot maintain the current level of services. It’s being attributed to a combination of things. Council members commented that legislators have balanced the state budget on the backs of local governments, repeatedly, and there is a perfect storm converging on municipalities, although some are better off than others.



Councilman Jeff Hansen directed his comments more toward the legislature, saying Howell is not the only city that has a fiscal problem looming in a big way, thus they’re faced with cutting services or increasing taxes. Hansen said if the state doesn’t fix the way every city is funded, there will be emergency manager issues five years from now and it won’t be pretty.



Mayor Nick Proctor says Howell has been managed very well financially but the systemic problem in the state is due to the convergence of three issues; the state continually underfunds municipalities lower than statutory levels, Proposal A and the Headlee Amendment. He says when property values decrease, so does revenue collected but when the economy recovers, the city is capped at the lower level and can’t move back up. Proctor says it’s a significant problem and they’ll "muddle through" the next fiscal year as best they can, noting the budget is balanced and the city has a healthy fund balance and is currently able to fund all services. However, Proctor cautioned that cannot sustain itself and the city needs to do something.



At the most recent council meeting, members voted to place a Headlee Override request on the ballot next May, which would return the city to the level of taxation from around 2005. A special election will be held next May. If approved, it would allow the city to maintain status quo, avoiding deep cuts to services and staff. While the ballot question would allow the city to levy the full amount if approved, it could be phased in over time. (JM)