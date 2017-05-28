Brighton Area Schools Buys New Computers for Teachers

May 28, 2017

The Brighton Board of Education has approved the purchase of 110 laptop computers for Maltby Intermediate and Scranton Middle School teachers at a cost of $151,000, using bond issue funds.



The laptops are replacements for computers that are five years old, considered outmoded in today’s fast-changing tech world. The previous laptops were purchased as part of the $89 million bond issue passed by voters in 2012. The Brighton Area School District was running behind in technology back then, and the intent was not only to bring the technology up-to-date, but to do it in phases. 70% of the laptops to be purchased will be Apple Macs, based on teacher preference, and the remaining 30% will be Windows PCs. The new computers are for instructional coaches as well as classroom teachers.



The district is making the laptops that are to be replaced available for purchase by teachers at fair market value. Last year, as part of the computer replacement program, the Brighton Area Schools sold over 90% of the old MacBook laptops back to teachers, resulting in $28,450 in revenue for the district. Those laptops not purchased by teachers will go back into the district’s inventory to be used when needed. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI that replacement of staff computers is taking place incrementally: In 2016, laptop computers were purchased for elementary teachers, and next year high school teachers' laptops will be replaced.



Gray says the district is phasing in the replacement of computers so they don’t become quickly outmoded. Replacement of the high school laptops next year will mark the last phase of the technology replacement program, as the 2012 bond issue money will be exhausted by that time. (TT)

