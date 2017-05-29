Milford Man Dies When Pickup Truck Goes into River

A Milford man was killed early this morning when the car he was driving went into the Clinton River in Oakland County’s Waterford Township. The Waterford Township Police and Fire Dept. were notified of the accident at 12:48 a.m. by a witness who called central dispatch. According t a news release, the 20-year-old Milford man was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck eastbound on Hatchery Road, west of Edmore Road, when he lost control and struck a construction trailer-mounted arrow board and fence line. The truck then slipped into the river at the fish hatchery, rolled onto its roof, and became partially submerged. The driver, who was trapped in the truck, was later extricated by fire dept. personnel and rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The passenger, a 22-year-old Waterford man, was also trapped in the submerged vehicle, but was conscious when freed by emergency personnel. It’s undetermined at this time whether alcohol was a factor in the fatality. The identity of the Milford man is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin. (TT)

