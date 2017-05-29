Plans Are Being Finalized for Brighton's 150th Birthday Party This Summer

May 29, 2017

Plans are moving forward in preparation for Brighton’s 150th anniversary this summer. Perhaps the biggest day of the sesquicentennial is the Community Block Party set for Aug. 13th. 150th Anniversary Co-chair Renee Pettengill tells WHMI there is a plethora of activities that will be taking place. Among trhese are a photo booth in which people can dress up in period costume and have their pictures taken, a kids' carnival with period games; an Americana theme with a butter churning displays; there will be a blacksmith and a cornhusker; tours of the Old Village Cemetery; a Civil War-era band playing at the gazebo; and dancers in period costume in front of the CoBACH building. There will also be the usual summertime events held during the summer, including the classic car display along Main St. and the Kiwanis gazebo concert. The highlight of the day will be the laser light show taking place at around 9:30 p.m. Pettengill promises that the laser light show will be spectacular, with a wall of mist projected onto the Mill Pond and down West Main St., 15 feet above the street. And a series of mirrors will then be set up along the walls of buildings to project images consisting of historical photos of Brighton. The laser light show is being put on by the Fogman Company at a cost of $4,000, with the event paid for by the Brighton 150th Anniversary Committee out of its general fund, made possible from community donations and advertising by local businesses. (TT)

