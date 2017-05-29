Brighton Area Schools: No Need to Borrow from State Next Year

The Brighton Area Schools will not likely have to borrow funds next year in order to meet expenses, as it has been doing for years. Instead, the Brighton Board of Education voted last week to establish a bank line of credit, rather than going for a state loan. Supt. Greg Gray says the line of credit will only be utilized if the district ends up having to borrow money because the state is late in making its regular per-pupil state aid payment to the district. Assuming that no line of credit is needed, the district will then not have to pay interest on a loan. In the past, that loan has usually been in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Gray tells WHMI that situation has resulted in a lot of money that could be utilized in the classroom being wasted on interest fees. The freedom from having to borrow money is all due to the steadily improving financial condition of the district, which finished the 2015-16 fiscal year with a $1.5 million fund balance. That’s a fund equity which is expected to grow even more by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. (TT)

