Bernie Corrigan Honored With Renaming Ceremony

May 30, 2017

A tribute was held on Memorial Day for Bernie Corrigan as The American Spirit Centre was renamed in his honor.



The long-time Brighton resident was remembered on Memorial Day by friends, family, and members of the community. The Korean War veteran was the founder of Corrigan Oil Company and Corrigan Construction. Corrigan served for many years on the Brighton Township Board of Trustees, including a stint as supervisor. He was also a longtime member of both the Brighton VFW and the American Legion and was a founding member of the American Spirit Centre, where he supported efforts to maintain the facility, including an ongoing drive to raise money to repair the roof. Monday’s service saw nearly 100 people attend and featured speeches from friends, community officials, and members of the Corrigan family. State Representative Lana Theis described Bernie as, “The equivalent of a founding father for the city of Brighton.”



The ceremony was concluded with a 21-gun salute and the revealing of a plaque made in his honor. (DF/JK)