Hearing Wednesday For Pair In Milford Credit Card Theft

May 30, 2017

A hearing is set this week for two Milford residents charged with stealing credit cards and then using them to buy gift cards from the Meijer store in Hartland Township.



20-year-old Avery Snyder and 21-year-old Tyler Graves are due in Oakland County District Court Wednesday for a probable cause conference on three counts each of stealing and retaining credit cards. The Milford Times reports Snyder was arrested for stealing and retaining a credit card after police found store receipts for $726.80 in the car she was driving. The receipts allegedly showed purchases made with a stolen credit card on May 1 at Meijer in Hartland.



The card’s owner, a 36-year-old Milford resident, told police his vehicle had been broken into the night before while it was parked in his driveway. The cards were then used for more than $2,000 in purchases at stores and gas stations in White Lake, Highland, Wixom, and Hartland. When police reviewed the Meijer store’s surveillance video, an officer recognized Snyder and Graves and was aware that Graves was wanted for cutting off his tether for being on parole from a 2014 home invasion conviction.



On May 18th, they followed Snyder after she left her mother’s house, observed her pick up Graves, and then drive into downtown Milford, where the officer pulled over the car for a traffic violation and arrested Graves. Snyder was arrested after credit card receipts from the Milford theft were found in the car along with a credit card belonging to a Wolverine Lake woman. Snyder is free on bond while Graves remains in the Oakland County Jail. (JK)