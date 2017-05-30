CAP Council Kids Fair Set This Weekend In Pinckney

May 30, 2017

A yearly event in downtown Pinckney will return this weekend with something both parents and kids can enjoy.



The LACASA Center Child Abuse Prevention Council Kids’ Fair will work in conjunction with Pinckney’s Art in the Park festival held this Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th. This year’s fair will again feature free ice cream and a book for each child while supplies last, a Saturday visit from one of Livingston County Sheriff’s Mounted Division horses, make-and-take crafts, and animals from local 4-H clubs.



The CAP Council operates under the umbrella of LACASA Center, which provides critical services for victims of child abuse and interpersonal violence. LACASA and CAP host county-wide parenting education programs and child abuse prevention seminars throughout the year. The CAP Kid’s Fair will be located on Livingston Street, near the playground in downtown Pinckney.



Art in the Park is celebrating its 27th anniversary this year of bringing the community together to enjoy food, entertainment and art. You’ll find additional information about the event through the link below. (JK)