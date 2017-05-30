Bridge Repairs To Cause US-23 Lane Closures This Week

US-23 bridge repairs will resume this week in Livingston County.



Overnight, single lane closures will take place on northbound US-23 between Clyde Road and Faussett Road starting tonight and continuing through Saturday, June 3rd, between 7:30pm each night and 10am the next morning. The project is part of a $2.2 million investment by the Michigan Department of Transportation. MDOT officials say the repairs are "capital preventative maintenance" designed to extend the life of the structures as long as possible. The bridge improvements include deck patching and overlay, beam repair, substructure patching, painting, slope repair and replacement, and approach work. All of the work and related closures are weather dependent.

