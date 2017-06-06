New Blood Donors For Summer Months

The American Red Cross is asking for new donors to step up and help prevent a summer blood shortage.



The Red Cross reports that roughly 38% of the population is eligible to give blood, but less than 10% actually do. Last summer they saw 44% fewer new donors in Michigan compared to summer 2015. This decline, which traditionally happens each year when the weather warms up, puts a strain on their supply of blood and platelets. As a result, they are offering these tips to help make the experience of giving blood better for both new and current donors. Eat a healthy meal, including iron-rich foods leading up to the donation, and drink an extra 16 ounces of liquid both before and after. Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow. Also, remember to bring picture ID, a blood donor card, or 2 other forms of identification to the donation site.



Donors can also complete a RapidPass on the day of donation, prior to arriving, to help save time. Appointments to give blood can be scheduled by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the link below or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. (MK)