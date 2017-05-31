Green Oak Township To Connect Pathways To Nearby Communties

May 31, 2017

A recent grant will help Green Oak Township connect a large stretch of pathways with multiple neighboring communities.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments has awarded over $9.2 million of Transportation Alternatives Program funding for the upcoming 2018 fiscal year. Green Oak Township has been named as one of the 22 beneficiaries for their Lemen Road and M-36 Shared-use Pathway project. Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles said this will help them connect a significant chunk that is missing in an extensive trail-to-trail system. He said it will allow them to take the Lakeland Trail from Hamburg Township where it stops, east to US-23. It will spur off down Lemen Road to 8-Mile where it will have the opportunity to connect with Washtenaw County’s trails.



St. Charles said that within the township, the non-motorized path will go under US-23 and eventually run north from 9-Mile Road to Silver Lake Road, where it will tie into an existing pathway at Silver Lake and Fieldcrest. Once the Department of Natural Resources extends the trail from Island Lake Recreation Area, it will hit all the trails going east into and through Oakland County.



The Township is currently working through easements and final property acquisitions with the hope of starting construction by the end of this year. The grant, which is for $559,000, will cover the majority of costs, with St. Charles saying the township was covering the final 30%. (MK)