Upcoming Workshop Will Help With Arts And Culture Grant Writing

June 4, 2017

An upcoming seminar will help people interested in landing a grant for their works in the arts begin the process.



The Arts Alliance is hosting the free workshop at the Howell Opera House on Wednesday, June 14th, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. Members of the Alliance will be on hand to guide interested parties through the basics of obtaining programming and professional development funds in the form of mini-grants from the Michigan Council of Arts and Cultural Affairs. The MCACA aims to support art education, encourage new and innovative artists, and broaden cultural understanding. They believe that an arts and culture scene can play an important role in the fabric of a strong community.



The grants they offer are available to nonprofit organizations, schools, and municipalities in 6 Michigan counties, including Livingston and Washtenaw. An RSVP is requested and can be made by calling (517) 540-0065, or by sending an email to sharon@howelloperahouse.com. (MK)