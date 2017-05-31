Fowlerville District Library Finds New Home in Former Curtis Grocery Building

May 31, 2017

The building that was once home to Fowlerville’s oldest grocery store will soon be developed to serve a new purpose for the community.



Curtis Grocery closed at the end of last year when the store’s owners decided they could not compete with bigger-chain grocery stores and couldn’t meet their supplier’s demands. The building was purchased by the Fowlerville District Library earlier this month for approximately $625,000, according to the library’s Board of Trustees President Marion Cornett. Cornett says the board was able to purchase the building outright because they’ve been saving and planning to expand the library for about 30 years.



The library’s current building is just under 6,000 square feet. Cornett says once they transition into their new building, they will be almost doubling their size. Conservatively speaking, Cornett says the library has 40,000 items that are available to be checked out. However the lack of space in their current building forces them to rotate those items that are displayed with others that are kept in storage. By almost doubling their building size, the library will be able to display all of their checkout items at once.



Cornett says the new building will have a bigger program and children’s area, more book stacks and lower stacks so children are able to reach the books, a bigger circulation desk, and a space to sell books the library no longer needs. There are also plans for a small café area and a fireplace with additional seating.



The library’s board has met with an architect who is working on creating a full site plan, which could take about six to eight weeks. From there, Cornett says they’ll begin renovations. The library will have to close for roughly two weeks next March or April so the full transition from one building to the next can take place. Cornett says the ultimate goal is to be moved in to their new space in April of 2018. The community can keep up with the library’s move by following their Facebook page, “Future Home of the Fowlerville District Library” (DK)