Pastor Detains Man Accused of Breaking Into His Church Until Police Arrive

May 31, 2017

A man accused of breaking into a Highland Township church was detained by the pastor until authorities could arrive.



Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Breaking and Entering call at the Highland Hills Baptist Church just before 7:30am, Monday morning. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, the pastor arrived to find that the building had been broken into and that the party responsible was possibly inside the church. The pastor found the suspect, a 22-year-old male from Highland Township, and held him until deputies arrived.



The pastor said that cash was missing from his drawer. A large quantity of cash in small denominations was found in the suspect’s pocket. Deputies took the suspect into custody, transporting him to the Highland Township Substation. A detective questioned him, and the suspect made admissions of breaking into the church 2 times previously.



He was lodged at Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges. The incident remains under investigation. (MK)