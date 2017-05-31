Family Pet Killed & Home Destroyed In Hamburg Township Fire

A Hamburg Township home was destroyed and one pet killed in a fire Monday afternoon.



Fire Chief Mark Hogrebe says the fire department received a call about a structure fire on the 8400 block of Teahen Road just after 3pm. When responding units arrived, Hogrebe says the fire was already fully involved and flames were coming out of the roof. Firefighters fought the blaze for about 45 minutes before they were able to bring it under control.



While there were no human occupants inside the home at the time of the fire, there were two dogs. One did not survive and the other is currently being treated for smoke inhalation at a local veterinary clinic. The house was destroyed.



Hogrebe says the origin of the fire is unknown, though they are not ruling out electrical problems as the possible cause. He confirmed that authorities don’t believe the fire was suspicious in any way. Firefighters from the Brighton Area Fire Department, Green Oak and Putnam Township Fire Department assisted at the scene. (DK)