Body Pulled From Lake Fenton

May 31, 2017

Authorities continue to investigate after a body was pulled from Lake Fenton Tuesday afternoon.



According to eyewitnesses, a tarp was placed over the body after it was pulled from the water around 3pm. The Lake Fenton access site in Fenton Township was closed as officials with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated the circumstances of the death, which have not been released to the public. (JK)