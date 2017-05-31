New Name For Annual Painting Event

May 31, 2017

What used to be called the Brighton Paint Out has expanded this year, bringing in people from not just Brighton but from all over Livingston County.



Now called The Livingston Paint Out, the annual event will be held July 22nd and 23rd, giving all artists, ages and media, a chance to paint their favorite outdoor charm in Livingston County. The competition in which artists complete one or two paintings outdoors within a specific time period will be entered into a contest for a number of cash prizes.



Sarah Grusin is an art guild member and one of the event’s organizers. "Some of the prizes that are coming in that our sponsorships are geared for certain subjects, like the Brighton Arts and Culture Commission is sponsoring a prize for best Brighton view and it may happen that they're still soliciting people in Howell, so hopefully we'll get some Howell prizes also."



The Livingston County Paint Out competition will have its very own tent at the Brighton Fine Arts Festival where every piece submitted from the event will be on display. Registration for the Paint Out is $25 and you must pre-register online at the Howell Opera House’s website, a link for which is below. A continental breakfast will also be included. (AS)