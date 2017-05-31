Linden Man Identified As Lake Fenton Drowning Victim

May 31, 2017

A Linden man has been identified as the victim who drowned Tuesday in Lake Fenton.



Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell says 73-year-old Elmer David Metras may have suffered a medical event when he reportedly fell into the water while loading his boat onto a trailer at the public access site on Grove Park Road in Fenton Township at about 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Metras had been fishing when he called his wife to say he was coming in because of the winds. Pickell says a witness who also was loading a boat on the other side of the dock, said that Metras appeared to be in distress before being seen a short time later floating in the water.



The man called 911 and a Genesee County sheriff's deputy retrieved Metras about 40 yards from shore. Despite lifesaving techniques being performed, he was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. An autopsy is being conducted, but Pickell says the death does not appear to be suspicious. (JK)