Man Gets Jail, Probation For Role in Fatal Hartland Twp. Crash

June 1, 2017

A Burton man charged in connection to a fiery fatal crash in Hartland Township has been sentenced.



26-year-old Joshua Smith was sentenced in 53rd District Court Tuesday to 30 days in the Livingston County Jail, two years of probation, and 10 days of community service. He is also being required to complete traffic safety and victim impact programs, as well as grief counseling.



Joshua Smith was charged with a moving violation causing death and a moving violation causing serious impairment of body function as a result of the July 2016 three-vehicle crash that caused the death of former U.S. Marine, 41-year-old Todd Smith of Fenton. Joshua Smith and Todd Smith are not related.



Police say Joshua Smith’s Chevy Impala was traveling west on Clyde Road in Hartland Township, when he struck an eastbound Ford Explorer, causing it to collide with Todd Smith’s pick-up truck. Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered the pick-up engulfed in flames and Todd Smith trapped inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 28-year-old Howell man, sustained injuries and had to be transported to U of M. Joshua Smith suffered minor injuries. (DK)