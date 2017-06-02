Brighton Twp. Clerk Elected To Michigan Townships Association Board

June 2, 2017

Township officials from Livingston and neighboring counties will be represented by a local clerk that recently joined the Board of Directors for the Michigan Townships Association.



Ann Bollin, who was first appointed as clerk in Brighton Township in 2003, was introduced to her new role as District 25’s Director at the MTA’s annual conference in April. Bollin was elected by representatives from the four counties she will represent on the MTA’s Board of Directors- Livingston, Wayne, Monroe, and parts of Washtenaw County. The board is comprised of 25 directors from 25 districts within the state representing over 1,240 townships.



The MTA promotes leadership at the township governing level to strengthen municipalities. Bollin has served as a planning commissioner in Brighton Township, as vice chairperson of Livingston County’s MTA Chapter, and currently as a treasurer for the county’s Municipal Clerks Association. She is also a member of the legislative committee for the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks, and an alternate on the Council of Election Officials. However Bollin says it is this latest position that has garnered her interest for a while.



Bollin says she hopes to be a solution in the challenges facing local government, including state funding and maintaining the traditional township governing model without increasing taxes or expanding the role of township government. She is also interested in seeking long-term solutions to fund public infrastructure needs. (DK)

