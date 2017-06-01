Complaint Claims Lt. Governor Is Violating Campaign Finance Laws

A local Democrat has filed a complaint against Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley under the belief that he has been teasing an announcement that he will run for governor, and is in violation of campaign finance laws.



Judy Daubenmier, Chairwoman of the Livingston County Democratic Party, says she is concerned that Calley has begun a campaign for governor without taking the proper steps of forming a campaign finance committee. In accordance with state law, a candidate has 10 days after spending money in a political campaign to form such a committee.



Daubenmier says Calley has been running ads for quite some time teasing the announcement of a gubernatorial campaign, though no campaign finance committee has been formed according to the Secretary of State’s Campaign Finance Division. Daubenmier filed a complaint pointing that out, which Secretary of State spokesman Fred Woodhams confirmed to WHMI the Bureau of Elections has received. Woodhams says the Bureau has asked Calley to respond to the allegations and is awaiting that response.



The ads in question, web videos that Daubenmier believes suggest a run for governor, include May 30th as a “reveal date”. Calley did not make a campaign-related announcement Tuesday, but did announce a proposal that would make Michigan’s legislature part-time in 2018. Still, Daubenmier stands by her complaint and believes Calley should be held responsible. Woodhams says even though Calley’s announcement did not turn out to be campaign-related, the Bureau will still go through the normal process of reviewing the evidence and either dismiss the issue, or move forward to resolve it.



Daubenmier’s complaint states that even though the ads do not explicitly announce a run for governor, there is a “wink and nod intent and message” that alludes to it. She names several news articles that are also under the impression that the ads tease a campaign announcement. Moreover, Daubenmier says Calley has never disputed that, and has allowed media outlets to “speculate freely” that a gubernatorial campaign is his intent. Daubenmier says if Calley is found to be in violation, "...he needs to explain to the people of Michigan why he thinks that he doesn’t have to abide by the campaign finance laws" and be required to pay the fine.



Calls placed to Calley’s office seeking comment have not yet been returned. (DK)

