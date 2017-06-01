Neighbors Seek To Help Couple That Lost Home and Dog in Fire

June 1, 2017

A Go Fund Me account has been established to help a young couple who lost their home and dog in a fire in Hamburg Township earlier this week.



The home, located on the 8400 block of Teahen Road, was completely destroyed in the fire that occurred Monday afternoon, according to Hamburg Township Fire Chief Mark Hogrebe. The residents, a young couple that recently moved to the neighborhood, were not home at the time. However their two dogs were inside the home.



One of the dogs, Brody, did not survive the fire. The other dog, 5-year-old Payton, did manage to survive but remains in critical condition at the Towne & Country Animal Hospital in Brighton. Manager Melissa Swim says Payton is being kept in an oxygen cage to treat her for smoke inhalation. Heavenly Acres Pet Cemetery, located in Brighton, has agreed to do a private cremation for Brody at no charge to the family, according to Swim.



Swim says a Go Fund Me page has been set up by neighbors under the name Manda Caudill House Fire Relief to aid with clothing recovery and veterinary expenses. Manda Caudill is said to be one of the homeowners. Swim says neighbors wanted to help out because the homeowners are so young and believes this was their first home they had purchased. Neighbors reportedly also left an initial deposit payment with the Animal Hospital for Payton’s treatment. Swim says Towne & Country is trying to discount services for the family “as best they can”. A link to the Go Fund Me page is available below. (DK)

