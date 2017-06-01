Family Witnesses Birds Being Mistreated At Howell Kroger

June 1, 2017

The installation of bird spikes at a Howell grocery store caused a harrowing incident for one local family.



Stephen and Patty Sykes’ family had favored the Kroger in Howell on M-59 and Oak Grove partly because their 8-year old daughter loved seeing the birds fly in and out of nests built on the store’s sign. Last Sunday, Patty Sykes, her daughter, and son headed there to pick up items for a Memorial Day gathering. While walking up to the store they encountered an outside garden associate arguing with the installer of spikes strips on the Kroger sign. Stephen Sykes, husband to Patty, explained to WHMI that his wife said the garden associate, who was visibly distraught, told his family that earlier in the day bird nests along with chicks inside them had been removed and discarded into the garbage. A parent bird, then coming back to find its young, became impaled on one of the newly installed strips. The man working on the installation yelled an expletive about it not being his job to remove the bird and then threw it to the ground in frustration. Sykes said that seeing this was especially troubling for his children, and his daughter asked that they not return to that store anymore.



The family received an email from Kroger Customer Connect on Monday stating that the incident was bothersome, and that they wished to share the Sykes’ story with the store management team. Kroger Public Affairs Manager Rachel Hurst e-mailed the following statement to WHMI; “As a company we focus on the most humane ways to prevent animals from entering our building to sustain a clean and fresh shopping experience. The spikes on our entrances are used as a deterrent and never to harm a bird. We apologize for how the recent situation was handled.”



Sykes said that he didn’t want to hold Kroger totally responsible because they believe it was a contracted company installing the spikes, but believes the way the birds were treated was a tragedy, especially with the Howell Nature Center and their ability to rehabilitate birds so close by. (MK/JK)