Author Discusses Dangers Non-Native Species Pose To The Great Lakes

June 1, 2017

A prominent Michigan author was in Brighton to discuss dangers to the Great Lakes.



Grosse Pointe native and Michigan Notable Book author William Rapai was at the Brighton District Library Wednesday night. Rapai gave a presentation based on his latest book, Lake Invaders: Invasive Species and the Battle for the Future of the Great Lakes. Rapai highlighted a few of the more dangerous threats to the lake system which he says creates 500,000 jobs in the state and serves as a $7-billion fishery. The Great Lakes, which are approximately 14,000 years old, had been protected from non-native species naturally by Niagara Falls until the opening of the Welland Canal and St. Lawrence Seaway changed that. Rapai noted quagga mussels as one of the worst for filtering out all the plankton in the water and causing critical damage to whitefish in Lake Michigan.



Some species like the Round Goby came in through ballast tanks on foreign ships, but others like Rusty Crayfish were brought north from anglers in Ohio and Kentucky. When discussing a proposed $300-million budget cut to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative by the Trump administration, Rapai credited local organizations and watershed groups with doing more for the protection of native species than the GLRI. He said that while some of the money has gone to the Environmental Protection Agency for research, not much funding has been used to control invasive species.



Rapai said that eradication of invasive species is impossible once they are here, and that education is key. He urged local residents to protect their own inland lakes by making certain that if you have a boat, that it be cleaned, dried and drained before moving it to another body of water. Some species of seaweed can live for 7 days out of water on the side of boat.



He concluded by stating that the Great Lakes are our legacy as people from Michigan, and we have to decide what we want them to be from here on out. (MK)