Local Car Enthusiasts Invited To Weekend Charity Gathering

June 1, 2017

Local car enthusiasts are being invited to the first in a series of auto “show and tell” events being hosted by a Livingston County car collector.



Lingenfelter Cars & Coffee will be held each Saturday morning through August, starting this Saturday, June 3rd from 8-10am. They’re hosted by Ken Lingenfelter of Brighton, whose car collection is known worldwide, and will be held at the Lingenfelter North Engine Build Facility in Wixom. He says they hold the events rain or shine and in the past they've had several hundred participants bringing all types of cars to be seen.



While there is no fee to participate in the event, guests this weekend are being asked to give to Gleaners Community Food Bank with either nonperishable food items or monetary donations, which will be accepted on-site. The Lingenfelter Wixom location is located at 47451 Avante Drive, right off the I-96/Beck Road exit. (JK)