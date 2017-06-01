Kellogg Layoffs To Affect Lyon Township Distribution Center

June 1, 2017

More than 200 local workers will be affected by the decision from the Kellogg Company to close distribution centers across the nation.



The Battle Creek-based company is cutting more than 1,000 workers, including 211 employees at its 126,000 square foot Lyon Township facility on Research Drive. According to Kellogg, those workers will be permanently laid off, with their last day between July 29th and August 11th. The company says it is following through with a cost-cutting plan amid falling sales. Earlier this year, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles said it would close nearly 40 distribution centers.



The company will no longer ship products directly to retail stores but will instead ship to retailers' warehouses. Union employees at the Lyon Township center will have the option to be re-hired by the company if they’re willing to relocate. (JK)