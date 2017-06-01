Distracted Driving Likely To Blame For Fatal Crash Near Webberville

A crash this morning near Webberville that left one person dead and two others injured is believed to have been caused by distracted driving.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to westbound I-96 and M-52 in Leroy Township for a three-car fatal crash around 11am. The Office says one vehicle had a male driver from Southfield and a female passenger from Romulus, who was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for her injuries. Another vehicle had a male driver and female passenger both from Harrison Township. The male was transported to Sparrow for his injuries, and the female passenger was pronounced deceased on the scene. Inside the third vehicle were a female driver and passenger from Manistee but authorities say no ambulance was requested for either individual. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of the family.



The crash forced the closure of the westbound I-96 lanes, with backups extending well into Livingston County. The Sheriff’s Office says distracted driving is suspected as being a reason for the crash. It remains under investigation. Picture courtesy of WLNS, TV6. (JM)