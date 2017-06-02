Howell Student Who Made School Shooting Threat Receives Probation Sentence

June 2, 2017

Sentencing has been handed down to a local teen charged with threatening to shoot up Howell High School.



17-year-old Sarah Hiler was sentenced to 18 months of probation and one day in the Livingston County Jail, which she has already served, in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday. Judge Michael P. Hatty sentenced Hiler under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which means her record will be expunged if she successfully completes probation.



In April, Hiler admitted to attempting to make a threat of terrorism. The charge is connected to the March 2nd incident in which Hiler, who was using a fake name on a Twitter account, posted a tweet that referenced shooting up Howell High School.



Hiler was originally charged with making a threat of terrorism, but prosecutors agreed to the lesser charged and to dismiss a count of using a computer to commit a crime in exchange for her plea. At the time of Hiler’s arrest, Howell Police Chief George Basar says authorities were able to determine her threat was not credible. Her family has previously said she was being bullied through text messages and social media, but felt that she couldn’t talk to school counselors about the harassment. (DK)