Highland Man Arraigned On B&E Charge For Incident At Local Church

June 4, 2017

A Highland Township man has been arraigned in connection with a breaking and entering incident at a local church.



22-year-old Calvin Vallette has been arraigned on a charge of breaking and entering a building with intent in 52-1 District Court in Novi. He remains lodged in the Oakland County Jail on a $25,000 bond pending a probable cause conference hearing on June 7th. The incident happened at the Highland Hills Baptist Church on Woodruff Lake Road near Milford Road just before 7:30am Monday morning. The pastor had arrived to find that the building had been broken into and that the party responsible was possibly inside the church. The pastor found Vallette and held him until deputies arrived. The pastor told authorities that cash was missing from his drawer and a large quantity of cash in small denominations was found in Vallette’s pocket. He eventually admitted to breaking into the church on two prior occasions. (JM)