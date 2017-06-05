Group Reconditions Used Laptops For Students In Need

June 5, 2017

A program to help get students laptops is in need of some help from the community.



Connected Kidz is the brainchild of Jeff Hauk, an IT professional for 25 years. Over that time, Hauk accumulated numerous old laptops and gear and was looking for some way to make productive use of them. He realized they could be a great asset for Livingston County students who don’t normally have access to a computer when they’re not in school. Hauk cleans up the donated laptops he receives, checks the batteries and hard drives, and installs a version of Linux on them with programs and games to help kids learn IT skills. He believes they are perfect for 5th and 6th graders before they get into high school.



Hauk said the goal is to make getting one of these laptops as easy as possible for kids in need. All that is needed to qualify is to be on the school lunch program. Hauk said he purposefully didn’t want a bunch of rules or costs; he just wanted to make getting them into the hands of kids and parents simple. He’s currently working with 2 schools, one in Hartland and one in Brighton, and is in discussion with a third in the county. Hauk said the response has been overwhelming and the big challenge right now is obtaining enough inventory to match the schools’ needs.



Volunteers to help with the cleaning and installation of programming are needed, as well as cash donations for new hard drives and batteries. Details can be found through the link below. (MK)