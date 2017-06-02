Domestic Violence Shelter Employee Facing Child Abuse Charges For Beating Son

June 2, 2017

A local woman reportedly employed at a domestic violence shelter has been arraigned on child abuse charges connected to an incident involving her son.



28-year-old Ashley Nicole Bell of Pinckney is charged with one count each of 3rd degree child abuse and domestic violence. Pinckney Police Chief Jeff Newton confirmed that the charges stem from an incident in which Bell beat her 9-year-old son with a leather belt until it broke after becoming angry with him. Further details of what led to the beating or the extent of it are unknown at this time.



A report of the incident was made by a family member and received by the police department May 25th, but the incident is said to have occurred several days prior. Authorities say Bell implied that she works at a domestic violence shelter in Washtenaw County and also volunteers there as an advocate. Bell is due back in 53rd District Court Wednesday for a probable cause conference.

