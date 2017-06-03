Pinckney Woman Receives Probation For Driving Drunk With Kids

June 3, 2017

Sentencing has been handed down to a local woman who is charged, along with her husband, in a drunken driving incident that involved their children.



36-year-old Siobhan Theresa Egnot was sentenced in 53rd District Court Tuesday to one year of probation, 30 days of community service, and two days in the county jail, which she has already served. She will also be required to complete substance abuse and victim impact classes. She pleaded guilty in April to operating a vehicle while intoxicated with occupants less than 16. Her husband, 39-year-old Matthew Egnot, was charged with operating with a BAC of .17 or more and operating while intoxicated, and entered a plea last month.



The Hamburg Township couple was charged in January after Hamburg Township Police received reports of a 2016 Ford Explorer that had gone off the road into the front yard of a home near Bass Ridge and Hooker Roads. Siobhan reportedly failed field sobriety tests and called her husband to come pick up their two young children who were passengers in her vehicle. However when Matthew Egnot arrived, officers suspected he was intoxicated as well. Both husband and wife were arrested and lodged in the county jail. Matthew Egnot is set to be sentenced June 20th. (DK)