Monthly Meeting Helps Women And Female Veterans Living With Brain Injury

June 2, 2017

Women and female veterans who are survivors of and living with brain injury are invited to join a monthly peer support group in Brighton.



Women Supporting Women Veterans and the Brain Injury Association of Michigan hold monthly meetings to help women who’ve suffered from said injuries move forward in their lives. Diane Dugan of the Brain Injury Association believes there is power in bringing survivors together. She said that the one thing she keeps hearing is “Thank God I’m not alone.” Dugan explained the relief that attendees have expressed about finding other women who are going through the same thing they are. She said so often these women suffer in silence, and this is a great opportunity for them to come together and share ideas and strategies that have helped along the way.



Arlene Callaghan of Women Supporting Women Veterans said that a lot of people who have a brain injury may appear to others as looking normal and healthy, when they are not. She said that such an injury can change a person’s life dramatically and impact the way they think, act, and feel. The group does not exclude males, but does focus on females and the different sets of challenges they face. Callaghan and Dugan wanted women to know that they are not a therapy group and not psychologists. The group is meant as an opportunity for women suffering with similar issues to get together and give each other confidence.



Meetings are held monthly at the Brain Association of Michigan’s building at 7305 Grand River Avenue, Suite 100, in Brighton. More information can be found by contacting Diane Dugan at (810) 229-5880, or by emailing her at ddugan@biami.org.



Callaghan and Dugan will be guests this Sunday at 8:30am on WHMI's Viewpoint. (MK)